BULLOCK, Wayne



Wayne Bullock, 78, of West Harrison, IN, passed away on Monday, March 21. He was born June 17, 1943, in Cincinnati, OH. Wayne was a veteran of the US Coast Guard. He was a member of the Integrity



Masonic Lodge in Bright, Indiana and the Musicians Union. He was an entertainer and was inducted into the Indiana



Music Hall of Fame. He loved hunting and fishing. He worked at CG&E. He is survived by his 2 sons, Robert Steven (Jamie) Hosler of Hamilton, OH, Thomas Hosler of Loveland, OH; 2 daughters, Renee Jane (Wayne) Spitzfaden of Lawrenceburg, IN, Darlene Jean (Ron) Ross of Phoenix, AZ; one brother, Thomas (Pat) Bullock of Lexington, KY; 4 grandchildren, Kyle Hosler, Lane Hosler, Travis Hanges, Dara Weber; 3 great-grandchildren, Landyn Weber, Briggs Weber, Skyler Hanges. He was preceded in death by his



parents, Lansford and Loma Bullock; and his loving wife, Lorrain Bullock. Graveside funeral services will be held at St. Stephens Cemetery, Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1 pm. Interment will follow in the St. Stephens Cemetery, 1314 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com.

