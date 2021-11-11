BULUGARIS, Stamatis



Age 78, of Beavercreek Twp., passed away on Sunday, November 7, after a brief illness. He was born on December 16, 1942, to Michael and Amelia Bulugaris in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Fairmont High School and earned a Bachelor of



Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Dayton in 1969. Stamat spent 34 years employed as an



engineer at GM before retiring. Stamat has left an indelible mark and legacy on the wrestling scene in the Miami Valley, the state of Ohio and even nationally. He was an avid and decorated wrestling coach and official, and also one of the most respected. He's been inducted into many halls of fame related to his dedication to the sport. He had many interests that included carpentry and remodeling, which he went on to do on a contract basis for many years after his retirement from GM, always prioritizing jobs for friends and family and never charging what his time and immaculate work were



actually worth. He was an involved member of the Dayton



Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and could always be seen at the annual Greek festival grilling gyros and dancing, often being one of the last ones to leave the dance floor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Amelia. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Karyl Bulugaris; two sons Michael (Jennifer) and Tony Bulugaris; stepdaughters Hilarie Hosier (Jeff) and Hayley Tincu (Jason); and eight grandchildren who adored him as their Pappou: Mason, Gabe, Moira, Kylie, Mia, Ethan, Isaac and Logan. He is also survived by his sister Anastacia Rozakis and her children Melody Hayes, Stellitsa Rozakis, Nikki Smith and Takis Rozakis, Godchildren Amalia Reckziegel and Dean Davell, as well as many other



loving family members and close friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14 from 1-4 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel at 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 15 at 11 a.m. at the Dayton Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N. Interment will follow at Woodland



Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beavercreek Wrestling Parents' Association Fund, P.O. Box 340876, Beavercreek, OH 45434.

