Bumpass, Roy P.

BUMPASS, Jr., Roy P.



Roy P. Bumpass Jr., 87, of Troy, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 2 with Donna, his wife of 65 years, by his side. After completing his Army service Roy found his career calling in the construction equipment business. Roy and his business partner eventually purchased what is formerly known as Valley Equipment Company in Dayton, Ohio, and sold the business at his retirement. Roy enjoyed houseboating on Lake Cumberland where for over twenty years he played many a practical joke, was the victim of many practical jokes, enjoyed fishing, skiing, made many long-lasting friendships, and provided unimaginable fun times and memories for his family. The fun times were of course preceded with completion of all the daily chores. He was always a supporting and active participant in family beach vacations on the North Carolina coast.



After seeing his children complete their formal education, Roy found some land in Western, Ohio. He made a small farm and recreation area where he provided more opportunities for fun times (again, the fun happened after the chores were done) with his grown children and grandchildren. There was no lack of things to learn and fun to be had…from fishing in the pond if his Labrador Retriever, Bear, would not stop us for his swimming, to cutting and splitting firewood, learning to target shoot and sporting clays, to riding ATVs and learning how to operate farm tractors. Roy and Donna adapted to wintering in Cape Coral, Florida, for many years after Roy retired. He bought a boat that allowed him to fish in the Gulf of Mexico in the winter and on Lake Erie in the summer where he enjoyed walleye fishing.



Roy enjoyed the many friendships he developed during his business career and cherished several of those for many years. He enjoyed shooting sporting clays with these friends on a friendly lunch bet competition basis. He was always willing to teach the sport to others and provided opportunities for his sons and grandkids to learn to shoot. And Roy loved his dogs, large and small, Rex, Sammy, Bear, and Danny. It was a treat and lesson for us to see him adore his little Danny after years of proclaiming his preference for big dogs.



Our dad provided so much and so well for us as a family. And as you might expect, he believed in hard work, personal accountability, and was always firm and fair with us and was second to none in providing fun times for his family.



Roy is survived by his wife Donna, his three children, Cathy, Roy (Chris), and Ron (Karen), seven grandchildren, and his brother Sidney. He is preceded in death by his sister Marsha Slane and granddaughter Sara.



There will be no memorial service. Roy and Donna support The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center and welcome any donation to this Center, also the Alzheimer Association of Dayton, and your local Humane Society Facility.

