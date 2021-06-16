BUNCH, Timothy Shea (Reverend)



Age 68, beloved son of the late Jess and Patricia (Shea); loving brother of Sally Hill (the late Victor Hall), Susan Heimkreiter, Stephen (Kathy), the late Michael (Marilyn), Nicholas (Kathy), Patricia Becker (Wayne), Karen Perdrix (Roger), the late Teresa Powell (Kevin), Mary Junker (the late Robert), Katie Sheanshang (James). Devoted Uncle to many, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Father Bunch was ordained by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in 1979. He served the diocese in many parishes throughout his life, including Little Flower, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Vivian, St. James of the Valley, St. Andrew and then as pastor at St. Michael the Archangel (Ft. Loramie), St. Peter in Chains (Hamilton), and then at St. Saviour/St. John (Cincinnati). His highest aspiration was to serve as a parish priest and to care for those in his charge. For over 40 years he did just that. He touched the lives of thousands of people and asked for nothing in return. Reception of the Body at 5 p.m. at St. Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45236 on Thursday, June 17, 2021, followed by visitation at the Church until 8pm. Additional visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 9 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Saviour Parish or Roger Bacon High School. Condolences at



