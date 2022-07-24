BUNN, Carol Jean



Age 78 of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born June 26, 1944, in Paintsville, Kentucky. Carol was co-founder of Butch's Rod Shop. She and her husband, Butch, led a full life with the business, traveling across the United States doing what they loved. Carol was a devout Christian and member of Moraine City First Church of God. Most importantly, she loved her family unconditionally. Carol is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Walter "Butch" Bunn; brothers-in-law, Kevin Bunn and Rob Brandenburg; sisters-in-law, Glenda Bunn and Cheri Burtrum; as well as numerous loving relatives and a massive amount of friends she held very dear. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Opal Music. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Moraine City First Church of God, (5867 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449). Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

