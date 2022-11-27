BUNN, Walter J. "Butch"
Walter J. Bunn, "Butch," age 80 of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born July 2, 1942, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Sherle "Red" and Sylvia Bunn. Butch is a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam Era and was co-owner of Butch's Rod Shop with his wife, Carol. The two of them led a full life with the business, traveling across the United States doing what they loved. Butch is survived by his siblings, Kevin Bunn and Cheri Burtrum; sister-in-law, Glenda Bunn; brother-in-law, Rob Brandenburg; nephews, Travis (Ashton), Cody (Amanda), Tyler; great-nieces and nephews, Abigail, Molly, Wyatt, and Max; as well as numerous loving relatives and a massive amount of friends he held very dear. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Carol Jean Bunn; and siblings, Dave Bunn and Theresa Brandenburg. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Moraine City First Church of God (5867 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449). Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.