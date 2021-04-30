BUONOCORE, William Joseph "Billy"



William Joseph "Billy" (Bill Bono) Buonocore 5/2/42-3/27/20. Born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island by his parents;



Lillian and William along with his 2 late sisters, Carolyn Hoernel and Rosemary Forbes. He graduated at 16 from Seton Hall, then attended the University of Dayton to study music. There, he met and married the late, Mary Wolff Buonocore. They had 2 daughters (Jenny and Jessie). He was a musician and entertainer for decades playing from coast to coast in a group called The Colleagues. He absolutely loved it on stage; the adoring audience, the music, and the roar of laughter. He learned to live as a blind man battling cancer off and on the last 8 years of his life. He was the ultimate listener. He would challenge you and lift you up. He loved to gather together and eat good food, he loved beautiful cars, beautiful women and beautiful music. He was a beautiful man. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Deborah Buonocore; stepsons, Nicholas Ulto and Adam Sims (Danni); daughters, Jenny McClanahan (Adam) and Jessie Whitesell (Scott); grandchildren, Kristen Parkes (Jobey), Mickey and Sam McClanahan, Max, Miles and Molly Whitesell; great-grand, Isabelle Parkes. Family and friends will gather at Calvary Cemetery on Sat, May 1, 2021, at 3 pm for an interment of ashes service.

