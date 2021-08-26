dayton-daily-news logo
X

BURBRIDGE, Jean

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BURBRIDGE, Jean Harlow

Beloved wife of the late Doc Burbridge. Loving mother of Wendell (Angela) Burbridge, LaRon Burbridge and the late James Burbridge. Devoted grandmother of 7. Adored great-grandmother of 8. Cherished sister of Mary McClellan. Passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the age of 88. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223.

Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel

4389 Spring Grove Avenue

Cincinnati, OH

45223

https://www.springgrove.org/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NISBET, Dick
2
CASTLE, James
3
CLAY, Loretta
4
DILL, John
5
BARTLEY, Karen
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top