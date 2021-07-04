dayton-daily-news logo
X

BURCH, Daniel

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BURCH, Daniel

Age 30, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with

Pastor Paul Mitchell officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory

Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top