BURCHNELL, Immanuel

BURCHNELL, Immanuel

Immanuel Burchnell, 13, of Springfield, passed away

August 7, 2021, as the result of a car accident. He was born

January 30, 2008, in Springfield, the son of Amber Nicole Whitt and Robert Burchnell.

Immanuel is survived by

his father, Robert Burchnell

of Springfield; sister, Christiana Burchnell; grandparents,

Tennyson and Sabrina Whitt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His mother,

Amber N. Whitt, lost her life in the same car accident with her son. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David Miller officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

