BURCHNELL, Inez



Inez Burchnell, 70, of Springfield, passed away December 26, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 3, 1951, in Dayton, the daughter of Marvin and Cora Virginia (Fraley) Click. Mrs. Burchnell enjoyed sewing and doing crafts which she sold at many festivals for 15 years. She had been employed at K Mart. Survivors include her loving companion; Jerry Howard, two children; Melissa (Charles) Immel and Chad (Tricia) Beegle, grandchildren; Camryn, Brendon, Tyler, Amberly Beth, Crystal, Jonas, Candee, Alexis, Joey, Grace and Carly, a host of great grandchildren, siblings; Isa Mae (Robert) Jenkins and Reneta (Jay) Fultz and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Raymond Burchnell, a son; Sean Beegle and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jerry Howard officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be shared at



