Burchnell, Paulette M.



Paulette M. Burchnell, age 80 of Springfield, Ohio passed away May 4, 2023 in Grove City, Ohio. She was born on April 2, 1943 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Charles and Mary Alice (Marshall) Metz. Paulette is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Clarence 'Dick', daughters, Missy (David), Alicia, and Nikki, grandchildren, Lindsey (Jeremy), Seth, Mikayla (Nate), Rebekah (Manhal), Gaven, Robbie, Mary Alice, and Chloe, brothers, Terry, Gary, and Tim, loving dog, Bella, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger, and niece, Lynn. Paulette worked for Navistar until her retirement after 30+ years of service. She enjoyed collecting coins and shopping. Paulette loved animals, especially horses. She rescued mini horses and worked with animals in 4H. Paulette enjoyed working outside, and attending auctions and garage sales. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Paulette will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



