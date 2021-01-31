BURDETTE, Beverly

BURDETTE (Roberts), Beverly A.



83, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Springfield Medical Center. Born June 13, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harold J. and Evelyn A. (DeWitt) Roberts and resided here all of her life. She attended St.



Raphael School and Catholic Central High School. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She was employed for many years at Northern Pharmacy, Duff's Smorgasbord and the Union Club until her retirement. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles (the love of her life); sister Carolyn S. Kristoff; brother Harold, Jr. and special maternal grandparents Fred A. and Grace L. (Woods) DeWitt. Survived by step-daughter Shawn E. Burdette; many cousins, nieces, nephews, dear lifelong friends and special brother-in-law Max Beekman all whom she was devoted and loved deeply. Beverly was a Christian woman of deep faith and belief in the Lord our God, Jesus Christ our Savior and the Holy Spirit our Guiding Light leading her life by example with love, kindness, charity for others and her deep conviction to her Catholic beliefs...she leaves us this legacy, our path forward. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

