BURER (Allen),



Chrystal Sue



Age 73 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday April 14, 2021, at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 2, 1947, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Warner) Allen. On July 20, 1968, in St. Mary Church Hamilton, she married William J. Burer.



Chrystal received a Diploma and Certification on June 24th, 1968, From Christ Hospital School of Nursing, A Bachelor's



Degree of Science in Nursing from Miami University on May 11th, 1986, And a Master's Degree of Business Administration from Nova University on April 23rd, 1990.



Survivors include her husband, William; three children, Kelly Jean Newton, Krista Marie (Robert) Edison, and William C. Burer; eleven grandchildren; a sister, Doronna (Jerry) Hensley.



Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Brindan Newton.



Memorial services will be held on April 24th, 2021, for friends and family to come pay their respects at 3061 Nichols Rd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 starting at 12PM.



