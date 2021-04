BURGAN, Beautie B.



Departed March 26, 2021. She was born August 1, 1927, in Minden, LA, to the late Abner and Blanche Anderson, raised by her grandmother, the late Pearlie Dixon. She was also



preceded in death by her



husband, William R. Burgan, Jr.; son Robert, and siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted children,



Vanessa Burgan, and Reverend Darryl Burgan, Sr., (Kimberly), Manassas, VA; loving grandchildren, Terry Turner, Jr.,



(Deborah), Fishers, IN, Katava Burgan of Lima, OH, Minister Darryl Burgan, Jr., (Sheree) of Fayetteville, NC, TaLauna Turner, Traci Bagley; cherished great-grandchildren, Martel, Omari, Aaron, Debra, Leilani, Dedra, Dasia, Heaven, and Gabriella. Abiding by Beautie's request, there will be no services.



HHRoberts.com