BURGETT, Gail A.

Age 73 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 11, 1948, in Pennington Gap, VA, the daughter of the late George and Beulah (Stapleton) Patrick. Preceded in death by her grandson Dalton Patrick Burgett, her brother Mike

Patrick, and by 3 sisters

Barbara Mullins, Brenda Fields, and Judy Corbin. She is

survived by her loving family: Earl Wayne Burgett, son Earl Mark Burgett and wife Kim, daughter Crystal Gail Burgett (Eric), brother Garland Patrick and wife Karen, sister Joann Phillips, grandson Hunter Matthew Burgett, as well as numerous other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, (Corner of Weaver Rd., & St. Rte. 4) Germantown with Pastor Doug Surber officiating. Burial Hillgrove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Wednesday at the

funeral home. Please share condolences at


daltonfuneralhome.net


Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

