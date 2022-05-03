BURGETT, Gail A.



Age 73 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 11, 1948, in Pennington Gap, VA, the daughter of the late George and Beulah (Stapleton) Patrick. Preceded in death by her grandson Dalton Patrick Burgett, her brother Mike



Patrick, and by 3 sisters



Barbara Mullins, Brenda Fields, and Judy Corbin. She is



survived by her loving family: Earl Wayne Burgett, son Earl Mark Burgett and wife Kim, daughter Crystal Gail Burgett (Eric), brother Garland Patrick and wife Karen, sister Joann Phillips, grandson Hunter Matthew Burgett, as well as numerous other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, (Corner of Weaver Rd., & St. Rte. 4) Germantown with Pastor Doug Surber officiating. Burial Hillgrove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Wednesday at the



funeral home. Please share condolences at



daltonfuneralhome.net