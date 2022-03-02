BURGETT,



Kirsten Elizabeth



Age 77, of Kettering, passed away on February 19, 2022, and her husband, James, was there to greet her when she



arrived in Heaven. She was born in Hanover, Germany, on October 11, 1944. She was



preceded in death by her



parents; her beloved husband, James Burgett; son, James Burgett; daughter, Jill Bean;



sister, Ingrid Kleinfeld; and brother, Klaus Sauer. Kirsten is



survived by her loving daughter, Christine "Tena" Burgett; grandchildren, Kristen Bean, Theodore Bean, Erica Bowyer and Ryleigh Shelton; great-grandchildren, Lee, Aaron, Sienna and Shyann; niece, Heike Akhdar; great nephew, Pierre Kleinfeld; special family member, Carolyn Burgett; and many other loving family and friends. She met the love of her life, James, in Germany, where he was stationed with the United States Air Force. They were married for 54 years. Kirsten was a very spiritual woman and held her faith in high regard. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, re-decorating and spending time with her grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 3:00pm-4:00pm, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at



Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 4:00pm. To share a memory of Kirsten with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

