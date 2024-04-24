Burgher, Anna Marie



Anna Marie Burgher, 88, of Trenton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, April 19, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Greenbrier, Kentucky on April 24, 1935 to parents, Joseph and Mary Lee (Bradley) Metcalf. Anna Marie graduated from St. Francis High School in Loretto, Kentucky. She began her career in the offices of Armco Steel, working her way up to secretary for the G.O. In October of 1958 she married Douglas F. Burgher and her focus became her family. Together they raised four children and became active members of the Trenton community. She was a devoted member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, as well as a member of the Happy Fifth Mothers Club in Trenton. After her children were grown, Anna enjoyed a career in real estate, working with Tom Baird Jr, Woodlan Realtors, and Courtney Duff & Associates. Her home and family were always first in her heart. She was an incredible cook and loved her flowers and her vegetable garden. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Anna is survived by her four children, Douglas (Kate) Burgher, Jr., Robert Burgher, Susan (Ted) Ley and Carol Burgher; nine grandchildren, Kyle (Allegra) Burgher, Jack (Florena) Burgher, Michael (Olivia) Burgher, Jane Burgher, Nate (Rebekah) Ley, Maddie Ley, Mitch Ley, Matthew Janelle and Tommy Janelle; three great grandchildren, Millie, Daniel and Vivienne; her brother, Henry "Bucky" Metcalf; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Farris, Elaine Taylor and Patti Spurlock; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Douglas F. Burgher; brother, J.E. Metcalf; and sisters, Juanita Donahue and Carolyn Lanier. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, with Father Stephen Lattner OSB as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



