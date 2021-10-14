BURGHER,



Douglas Fairbanks



Douglas Fairbanks "Doug" Burgher, 87, of Trenton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born in Middletown on



November 29, 1933, to



parents, Shirley and Florine (McCormick) Burgher. Doug graduated from Middletown High School in 1951 and worked at Aeronca until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1955. He proudly served in the 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment in West Germany. Upon his return home, he began his career at Oglesby-Barnitz Bank. He was a loyal employee for over 30 years, beginning as a teller and retiring as Vice President of the Retail Lending Division. Following his retirement from the banking industry he transitioned into real estate. He enjoyed his time at Woodlawn



Realtors and Courtney Duff & Associates. Doug was a man of strong faith and loved the Lord. He was a faithful member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Trenton, where he served as a Lecture and Eucharistic Minister for many years and was on the Parish Council. Doug was also very involved in his community, having served on Trenton City Council and was a charter member of the Trenton Library. He was a Webelo leader with the Cub Scouts in Trenton, member of Edgewood Athletic Boosters and treasurer for Edgewood City Schools Bond Levy. He was an original member of Knights of



Columbus Council 15330 in Trenton and member of



Middletown Kiwanis for over 40 years, serving as treasurer for11 years. Doug loved gardening and sharing his summer vegetables with neighbors and friends. He was also an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball fan. Doug was a loyal, hardworking man, who had a joke for everyone. His proudest accomplishment though was his family. Doug married Anna Marie



Metcalf on October 18, 1958, and together they raised four children. He will be greatly missed by his wife of over 60 years, Anna Marie Burgher; sons, Douglas (Kate) Burgher, Jr. and Robert Burgher; daughters, Susan (Ted) Ley and Carol



Burgher; sisters, Elaine Taylor, Yvonne Farris and Patti



Spurlock; brother-in-law, Henry "Buck" Metcalf; nine grandchildren, Kyle (Allegra), Jack, Michael, Jane, Nate, Maddie, Mitch, Matthew and Tommy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bill (Shirley) Burgher and Shirley "Whitey" (Betty) Burgher.



Memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton with Father Stephen Lattner OSB as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass from 9:00 - 10:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005 - OR - Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516,



Topeka, Kansas, 66675. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com