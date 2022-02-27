BURKE, Beatrice G. "Bea"



Age 96, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Bea moved to Dayton after marrying Jack Burke in 1969. Bea was a very active member of Beth Abraham Synagogue and Hadassah. Bea served as a President and Officer for the Sisterhood for several terms and was in charge of the Gift Shop for many years. Bea believed exercise and a good diet were the keys to good health and her 96 years of almost perfect health were a testament to her lifestyle. Bea was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Kurlan, whose two years in



"Stalag 17" during WWII compromised his health. Her second husband, Jack Burke; and her sisters, Harriet and Estelle, also preceded her in death. Bea's love of exercise was only exceeded by her love of family. Bea is survived by her daughters,



Susan Haaz of CA, Melissa (Russ) Rathweg of GA; sons, Daniel D. (Susan) Burke of VA, Aaron R. (Anne) Burke of Vandalia, Samuel H. Burke of WA; sister, Edith Freeman of CA; brother, Bernie Lisker of FL; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Bea's last wish was to dance with her grandson Scott at his wedding on October 1, 2021, which she accomplished beautifully! Graveside service was held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Melissa Crespy and Cantor Andrea Raizen officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue or the charity of your choice in Bea's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

