BURKE, Mary Helene



Age 81 of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was born on February 28, 1939, to the late Helen (Seibert) and Richard Meyer. Mary worked for more than 30 years as a Nurse's Assistant at Mercy Siena, where she enjoyed helping others. She had an enormous heart for all animals, especially cats. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, gardening, and decorating. Mary is survived by her daughters, Mary Anne (John) Burr, Mary Julie DeBard; grandchildren, Mikayla & Sean Burr, and Nathan & Alicia DeBard; sister, Mary Frances Eward; brother-in-law, Frank Ferdelman; along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Virginia Condron and Mary Bernadine Ferdelman. A Private Memorial Service will be held with Reverend Valerie Mullaney officiating. Kindred Funeral Home will be handling her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417). Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com