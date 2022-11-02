BURKEY, Thomas Joel "TJ"



36, of Idaho Springs, CO, passed unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, 2022. Born August 1,1986, in Wooster, OH. Grew up in Beavercreek OH, Moved to Rio Rancho, NM where he attended HS and then University of New Mexico. He is survived by his parents, Anne Bradford-Burkey and Tymothy Burkey, his younger siblings Douglas, Carl, Andrew and Margaret. A Celebration of Life will be held December 1, at 5 pm at Idaho Springs Elks Club #607. A private family burial at a later date. Arrangements are handled by Greenwood Myers Mortuary in Boulder, CO.

