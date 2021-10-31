BURKHARD, Melinda M. "Mindy"



59, of South Solon, passed away at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, Westerville on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was born in Springfield on October 6, 1962, the daughter of the late Richard D. Burkhard and Sharon L. McCollum. Mindy worked in production at Yamada North America, South Charleston. She enjoyed gardening, growing both flowers and vegetables, and collecting DVD's. She is survived by her sister, Karen L. (Burkhard) Moore; brother, Richard S. (Sherry) Burkhard; sister-in-law, Colleen (Campbell) Parker; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, James P. Parker Jr. A celebration of Mindy's life will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Blessings on Willow, 215 Willow St., South Charleston, OH 45368. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



