BURKHARDT, Brenda G.



Age 58, passed away at December 26, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born August 20, 1962, to Otis and Edna (Adams)



Griffith in Wilmington, OH. She was a homemaker devoted to her husband, sons and grandchildren. Brenda is survived by her husband of 24 years, James Burkhardt; sons, Elvin (Shawna) Potter and Zach Potter; step-daughters, Jessica and Nikki Burkhardt; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brad, Olivia, Leilena, Carson Potter and Ian Debrosse, Landen and Zachary II Potter; great-grandson,



Holden Greer; step-grandchildren, Jasper and Jonah Burkhardt, Tessa Edwards, Everleigh and Morgan Trimble; brother, Gary Griffith; and sisters, Patty Owens, Debbie



Wallace, Pam (Paul) Abrams and Bev (Mike) Hursong and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Chris Tannreuther officiating. Interment will take place at Fellowship Cemetery, Union Township. Condolences may be sent to the family at



