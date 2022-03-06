Hamburger icon
BURLESS, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BURLESS, Mary Anne

Age 76, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Survived by her husband of 52 years Joe, daughter Kim (Jeff) Combs, son Scott (Shirley) Burless, 4 grandchildren

Nicholas and Maggie Butler, Leah (Joe) Morgan and

Andrew (Shannon) Burless, 3 great-grandchildren Elsa, Luca and Oliver, 2 brothers Richard (Jean) and Jerry Long. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m.,

Monday, March 7th, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, by Father Timothy Knepper C.PP.S. Interment Calvary

Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 6th from 2 to 5 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

