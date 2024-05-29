Burneka, Jerome W.



age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2024. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Grace Burneka. Jerome is survived by his sons, Jerry (Jeri Lynn) and Stan Burneka; sisters, Rosie Thies and Mary (Phil) Ratterman; brothers, Daniel Burneka and Frank (Dyla) Burneka; and many other relatives and friends. Jerome retired from Bowser Morner as a testing engineer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12pm on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Our Lady of Rosary, 22 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton, OH 45404, with Father Andrew Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of service. Contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Jerome's memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.



