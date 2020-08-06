BURNETT, Charles Thomas "Tommy" Age 56, of Riverside, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born December 27, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio. Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Pittman; and father, Charles Burnett. Tommy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Debbie Burnett; daughter, Candice Burnett; sister, Beverly Collins; brothers, Jerry Burnett (Paula) and Terry Burnett (Jennifer); several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Tommy is also survived by his long time fishing and hunting friends. Tommy was a member of FOE Gratis #4289. He loved spending time outdoors, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed spending time with his many friends at Setters. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Tommy or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

