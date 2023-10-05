Burnett, Cleady Erwin "Cleat"



age 69 of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Cleady retired from Miter Masonry Contractors Inc. He enjoyed the outdoors, hilking, fishing, animals, and flea markets. Cleady is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Ann Burnett, son Scott Burnett, parents Cleady M. and Lurahann (Reed) Burnett, and brothers Eddie and Donnie. He is survived by his son Jason (Stacie) Burnett, daughter-in-law Crystal Burnett; grandchildren Dylan, Hunter, Chris, Ashlee, and Mariah, great-grandchildren Princeton, Bella, and Apollo, and his dog Brutus. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel. Interment to follow at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Monday, October 9 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com