BURNHAM, Gary Lee



Age 78, of Kingston, TN, passed away September 10, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. Son of Asa and Helen Burnham.



Survived by his wife, children and many other family



members. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at The Grove Church of Kingston, TN. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Phillip Martin and Harry Warren officiating.



Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home



of Kingston is serving the Burnham Family.

