BURNS, Douglas Wayne



Age 60, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday November 3rd 2021. Doug was born August 18th, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio. He resided in Fairfield, Ohio, his entire life.



He was a Fairfield High School graduate, Class of 1978. Doug worked at GM in Fairfield, Ohio until he became a painter, and that became his passion. He was an interior painter for most of his life until he became disabled with many health issues.



Doug really enjoyed being outdoors, with his favorite pastime being fishing and boating. He enjoyed family gatherings and watching his nieces and nephews mature as individuals. He was always smiling and was a very loving person. He reached a helping hand out to anyone he could.



Doug is survived by his mother Lettie Sandlin Burns, brother Charley (Chuck) Burns Junior, sister-in-law Melanie Sibert Burns, his two nieces Trinity and Jacinda Burns, nephew



Charley Burns III, three great nieces Steesha Burns, Delilah



Wisor, and Evey Burns, two great nephews Seth Burns and Charley Burns IV. He was preceded in death by his father



Charley Burns Senior. He is descendant of two large families Delaney and Dolores Burns who had 11 children. Also Jake and Lucy Sandlin who has 12 children. He also leaves behind many aunts and uncles.



Funeral service will be Monday November 8, 2021, at Rominger Funeral Home in Manchester, Kentucky at 12 PM for visitation. Funeral service will follow at 1 PM.



If you would like to donate, please donate to your favorite charity in place of sending flowers. Thank you.

