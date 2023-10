Burns, Flora M.



Age 91, of Spring Valley, OH, passed away October 13, 2023. Services will be held Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 11:00 am. Conner & Koch Life Celebration Funeral Home, Bellbrook, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral