BURNS, Glenna I.

Age 97, passed away peacefully in Ocala, Florida. She is

survived by her two daughters, Donna (James) Johnson of Ocala, Florida, and Joyce Ennis of Whiting, New Jersey; a granddaughter, Erika Ennis (Rob) McGrath; a grandson, Damion (Stacie) Wasylow, and twin great-granddaughters, Reagan and Madison Wasylow; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Willard Burns; her parents, Glenn and Gladys Keller; and sister, Alice Law Bortko. A graveside will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11AM at the Darrtown Cemetery. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.

