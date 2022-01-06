BURNS, Mary Jo



Age 90, of Springboro passed away peacefully on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Quaker Heights Care Community in Waynesville. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Wilber B. and Edith (Fudge) Pancake. She is also preceded in death by her son-in-law, James Johnson.



Mary Jo is survived by her two daughters, Beth (Michael) Susco, of Springboro, Denise



Johnson, of Beavercreek; her sister, Rebecca P. Hillshafer, of Springboro; 9 grandchildren, Joseph (Emily) Susco, Daniel (Shellie) Susco, Anthony Susco, Dustin (Melinda) Vincent, Amy (Jonathan) Hamilton, Brandon Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Christopher (Amanda) Johnson and Matthew Johnson. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren.



Mary Jo was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Middletown. She was a member of several area garden clubs, O'Hara Japanese Flower Arranging and The American Guild of Flower Arranging. Mary Jo enjoyed painting, gardening, her children, grandchildren, sister and loved all her pets.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Springboro



Chapel, 40 North Main Street with Pastor Michael Issacs,



officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in South Charleston, Ohio. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Burns family.



