BURNS, Orval R.



87, of Enon, Ohio, passed away December 21, 2020. He was born July 25, 1933, in Sam Black Church, West Virginia, the son of the late Lawrence & Oneta Burns. Orval retired after 30 years of service from the Sheet Metal Workers Union. He is survived by a daughter, Connie Price; sons, Randy (Aline



Taylor) Burns & Gary (Anita) Burns; sister, Ruth Polen; grandchildren Nicholas Burns, Tanner Burns, Anthony Burns, Zachariah Burns, Angela Burns, Lucas Price, Lacey Price &



Aubrey Price; eight great-grandchildren, many nieces,



nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his



parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years



Beatrice Burns; brothers Robert Burns & Curtis Burns. Private Services will be held at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



www.trostelchapman.com



