BURNS, Orval R.
87, of Enon, Ohio, passed away December 21, 2020. He was born July 25, 1933, in Sam Black Church, West Virginia, the son of the late Lawrence & Oneta Burns. Orval retired after 30 years of service from the Sheet Metal Workers Union. He is survived by a daughter, Connie Price; sons, Randy (Aline
Taylor) Burns & Gary (Anita) Burns; sister, Ruth Polen; grandchildren Nicholas Burns, Tanner Burns, Anthony Burns, Zachariah Burns, Angela Burns, Lucas Price, Lacey Price &
Aubrey Price; eight great-grandchildren, many nieces,
nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his
parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years
Beatrice Burns; brothers Robert Burns & Curtis Burns. Private Services will be held at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to
Funeral Home Information
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH
45344
https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral