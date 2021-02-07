BURNS, Patricia

BURNS (Bice),



Patricia Ann



82, went home to be with her Lord on January 29, 2021. She was born in Guysville, Ohio, on January 10, 1939, to Rev. John N. and Mabel (Leist) Bice. She met her husband, Jerry Burns when he served as organist of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcanum, Ohio, where her father served as



minister. Pat graduated from Bokescreek Local High School in West Mansfield, Ohio, in 1957, and then attended Baldwin-Wallace College and Bethesda College of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1962. She then accepted employment as a nurse on the surgical floor at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She and Jerry married on August 24, 1963, and moved to Shawnee Lake in Jamestown, Ohio. They had three children, Mark, Melanie, and Dennis. After relocating to



Huron, Ohio, they hosted Rikard Brattberger from Stockholm, Sweden, as a high school exchange student who is also considered a member of the family. After briefly relocating to



Kettering, Ohio, Pat moved with Jerry to Paris, France, where he was assigned by General Motors in 1991. While there, Pat and Jerry attended the American Church in Paris where Pat was a member of the vocal choir and one of the bell choirs. She is also remembered there for instituting the prayer chain. In 1997, Pat and Jerry moved to Beavercreek, Ohio, and then in 2017, to Otterbein Senior Life retirement community in



Lebanon, Ohio. For many years they have spent winters at Las Olas Beach Club in Satellite Beach, Florida, where Pat enjoyed her last days. Pat loved spending summers water skiing and boating with her family. She was an avid reader and loved music and flowers, traveling across Europe and other various parts of the world, and time spent with friends and family. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Jerry Burns; her children, Mark and Cheri Burns, John and Melanie (Burns) Raisch, and Dennis and Amy Burns; her grandchildren, Daniel and Amy Burns, Jacob and Christina (Burns) Blankenship, Mykola and Hannah (Burns) Medvedievy,



Christopher Raisch, Jacob Raisch, Zoe Burns and fiance' Colin Canipe, DC3 Colin Burns U.S. Navy, and Donovan Burns; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Adelaide Burns, and Rachel,



Israel, Judah, and Abigail Blankenship. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, on Wednesday,



February 10, 2021, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm with services



immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the American and Foreign Christian Union (AFCU) – American Church in Paris (ACP) or the Parkinson's Foundation. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

