BURR, Terry Dean "Burr"



An open house celebrating the life of Terry Dean "Burr" Burr of Troy will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Backyard Bistro, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. A time to share memories will be held at 1 p.m.



Born on Dec. 26, 1940, he died Sept. 2, 2020, at the age of 79. A native of Illinois, he had lived in Troy since the late 1960s, was a veteran of the Army and Vietnam and had worked as an instructor at the Hobart Welding School in Troy.



Terry is survived by his wife, Nancy Bowman, whom he married Aug. 21, 1996; many other relatives and friends; and his cat, Truman.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Art Burr and Wanda Barbee Burr; his brother, Art Burr Jr.; and his cat, Mr. Baxter.



He loved caring for his yard; had a passion for flowers and cooking for friends and family; and was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. He loved fall and Halloween, treating young visitors on Beggars' Night with boxes of Cracker Jack for nearly 30 years.



Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

