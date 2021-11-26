BURRAGE, Moriah

BURRAGE (Hudson), Moriah Alesandria



Age 27, was born on January 4, 1994, in Dayton, Ohio, to Darren Hudson and Tonita Spells Hudson. On November 18, 2021, Moriah and her unborn baby boy went to Heaven to rest in the arms of our Lord. She was married to Stanley J.L. Burrage, and felt safe and loved by daughter, Kai Raina Lee Burrage; son, Levi Hudson Burrage; sisters, Madison and Macy Hudson; grandmothers, Juanita H. Spells; Johnie M. Dillingham; and Judge Mia Wortham Spells. Moriah was a lifetime member of Revival Center Ministries, International, attended Stivers School for the Arts and Wright State University. Moriah expressed her love for children through her many years working in Early Childhood Education. Memorial service will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Grace United Methodist (1001 Harvard Boulevard). Family will receive from 3:00pm-4:00pm.



