X

BURRI, Robert

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BURRI, Robert R.

82, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Legacy at Forest Glen. Robert was born August 16, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Robert A. and Dorothy M. (Mitchell) Burri. He graduated from

Miami University and served in the Ohio Army National Guard and Ohio Air National Guard. Bob retired from Security

National Bank. He was a

member of Asbury United

Methodist Church. Bob is survived by his wife, Anna "Cindy" (McClintick) Burri; three children, Eric (Liz), Mike and Greg; two grandchildren, Andrew and Jane; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jane. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY

FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.