BURRIS, Ronald



On February 8, 2022, Ronald Burris of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 84. Ron was retired and was an ardent lifelong Ohio State football fan having been a guest of Woody Hayes to



several games beginning with one of the first games Woody coached at Ohio State on September 29, 1951. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, F. Merrill and Agnes DeMange Burris, two sisters, Patricia Goubeaux and Marilyn Fox and brother-in-law Richard Fox. Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years Trudy Burris (Caulfield); two sons, Brian of Upper Arlington and Brad (Meredith) of New Albany; grandchildren Stella, George, Luke, John and Jude Burris, brother-in-law



Cletus Goubeaux; and numerous nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. Per Ron's wishes his body was



donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022, 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E 2nd St., Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ProMedica Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229.

