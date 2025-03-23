Burson, Judy

Burson (Gillaugh), Judy May



Judy May Burson, 83, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Tuesday evening, March 18, 2025. She was born in Cedarville, Ohio on January 11, 1942, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mabel (Jordan) Gillaugh. Judy was a 1961 graduate of Cedarville High School. She worked at Greene Memorial Hospital as an EKG Technician for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Larry D. Burson; her brothers, Larry, Jerry, Robert and her twin, James Gillaugh; sister, Patricia Skinner; and son, Randy Lee Burson. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Laurie (David) Lukjanovs, Larry (Nikki) Burson and Lea Ann (Jerry) Anspach. Judy loved her grandchildren more than anything and they adored her. Left to cherish every memory of her are Brittany, Erica (Todd), Parker (Elizabeth), Taylor (Josh), Tyler (Lydia), Riley (Jacob), Caleigh, Derek, Amy, Andrew, Brooke, and Brody; ten great grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Nellie Gillaugh; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Hospice of Ohio, Dr. Thomas Stock and nurse, Becca. Judy was a caregiver to anyone in need and gave more of herself to help others. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Cedarville. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL Home is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





