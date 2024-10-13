Bursten, Joyce

Bursten (Dinwiddie), Joyce E.



Age 77 of Middletown OH passed away peacefully at Spring Hills of Middletown on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Walter and Margaret (Lape) Dinwiddie, and graduated from Stebbins High School. Joyce worked at Sears and then retired from Monarch Marking. Joyce was a lifetime member of the VFW post 2800 Women's auxiliary in Dayton, she enjoyed artwork, and was a great artist herself, she also had a love for old corvettes and jewelry. Joyce is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bruce Bursten, son Chris (Julie) Bursten, her sister Dianne Kay Roth, and extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2024 from 2-4pm at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown.



