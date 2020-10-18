BURTON, Arthur R. 70, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1949, in Hazard, KY, to Greenville James & Lillie Mae (McGlothen) Burton. Art worked as a machinist for Fujitech America, Inc. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Eddie) Young and Vicky (Steve) Peck; grandchildren, Chris Young and Joshua and Seth Sponsel; his brothers, Tom (Vicky) and Frank Burton; his sisters, Ettat Faye Stokley and Loanda Alsip (Patrick); and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be loved and missed dearly by his family and all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Charlene Burton; grandson, Jacob Young; brother, Greenville; and his sister, Deborah Covolt. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21st from 11:00 am 1:00 pm with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, with Mr. Steve Peck officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

