BURTON, Gary Lynn



Gary Lynn Burton, age 79, of South Charleston passed away in The Masonic Home on Friday, June 10th, 2022. He was born on October 4, 1942, to the late Herbert and Ruth (McHenry) Burton.



In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dan and Gretta McHenry, who raised him from the age of 12.



Gary is survived by his three children: daughter Coy (Doug) Tropp of Springfield, OH; son Greg (Renee) Burton of South Charleston, OH; and, daughter Heather Burton of Cape Town, South Africa. He is also survived by three grandsons and seven great-grandchildren: Sean (Erin) Graves and their children Evelyn and Colin of Oakwood, OH; Seth (Amy) Graves and their children Landon and Cooper of Hilliard, OH; and Mitchell (Sarah) Burton and their children Brennon, Bellamy and Beckham of South Charleston, OH. Gary is also survived by his brother Rick Burton of South Charleston, OH, as well as the mother of his children, Judy Burton, of South Charleston, OH, to whom he remained very close.



Gary retired from Navistar after working hard for 32 years. This allowed him time to enjoy his favorite things, which were camping and fishing. He spent most of this time at Rocky Fork Lake in Hillsboro, OH. He was also a lifelong Ohio State



University fan, especially Buckeye football. Gary has always been known for his great love of animals.



At his request, there will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his memory, to the Quarterback Club of Southeastern Local Schools, 212 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston, OH 45368.



