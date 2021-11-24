BURTON, Ruth

BURTON (Bailey), Ruth Ann



76, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on November 20, 2021.



Born January 24, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Georgia Ann Bailey and Everett Lafayette Bailey. She graduated from



Centerville High School in 1963.



Ruth married Richard Merrill Burton on August 10, 1963. She was a nurturing mother of six children, loved travel and



reading. She loved a good "turn of phrase," enjoyed word play, reading and writing poetry. She worked in Centerville City School District Board Office for twenty-five years.



Ruth was also a Methodist Lay Leader and lived her life following her spiritual beliefs, especially being kind and



helping anyone in need.



She is preceded in death by her parents and daughters Annette Lynne Burton and Skye Elizabeth Burton.



Surviving Ruth are her husband; brother George (Colleen) Bailey; two sons, Joe (Ingrid) and Richard (Jennifer) Burton; two daughters, Amber (Tom) Struckman and Heather (John) Bruns. Ruth is also survived by 15 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.



The funeral ceremony will be on November 24, 2021, at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305. There will be a visitation from 10:00 am to 12 pm and a celebration of life at 12:00 pm. Burial to



follow at Bellbrook Cemetery in Bellbrook, Ohio.



Special thanks to all the wonderful support and caregivers that helped along the way.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Sarah's Covenant Homes, PO Box 368, Chinook, MT 59523 or at https://www.schindia.com. Sarah's Covenant Homes is a



non-profit organization responding to the abandonment of children with disabilities and medical needs in India through holistic care provided in family-style homes. You are welcome to write a condolence and share a story or picture about Ruth at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

