BURTON, William

BURTON, Sr., William D.



Age 79, of Jacksboro, TN, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at home with his loving wife at his side, due to



complications of COPD. He was born on November 3, 1941, in Dante, Virginia, to the late Oma (Smallwood) and Charlie



Burton. Bill served the U.S. Army from 1960-1967 including a 5-year tour in Germany achieving the rank of E6. He was



retired from Inland GM in 1991 and moved from Ohio to



Tennessee. Bill loved the outdoors almost as much as he loved his wife and family and moved to Tennessee in 1992 to live out his dream of "living on the lake". Fishing was his passion and being on the water was the "closest thing to Heaven" for him. Bill started fishing with the Inland Bass Club and was



instrumental in establishing Heartland Anglers in LaFollette, TN.



Bill was a 45-year member of Knollwood Masonic Lodge #774, Beavercreek, Ohio, a member of the Valley of Dayton Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, and Prosser Chapter #367 Order of Eastern Star. He also served as Dad Advisor for C.J. Hoover Chapter Order of DeMolay.



He is preceded in death by his parents, son, William Jr. (Peanut), brothers James and Johnny, sister Ethel and nephew Jim. He is survived by the love of his life for 60 years, Brenda (Stanley) Burton; daughter, Teanya (Ron) Myers; grandchildren, Chad, Danielle, and Curtis; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Haley, Carson, Elijah and Skylar; sister Norma plus many



nieces, nephews, and friends.



A gathering of family and friends will be held at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005 on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 5-7 pm with Masonic



Services following. Funeral services will be held Friday,



October 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Tannreuther officiating. Interment will follow with Military Honors presented at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio. A "Celebration of Life" is also being



planned in Lafollette, TN.



