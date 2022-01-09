BURWINKEL, John Walter "Big John"



Age 64, of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on January 6, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1957, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of John and Norma Jean (Roberts) Burwinkel. He graduated from Colerain High School and was the owner/operator of JB Diesel Service since 1982. John was a member of Masonic Lodge # 641 F&AM, Scottish Rite, the Syrian Shrine, and Royal Arch. He is survived by his wife Betty Burwinkel; three children, John (Angie) Burwinkel, Carrie (Mike) Scheltema, and Keith (Katie) Burwinkel; one granddaughter, Ava Burwinkel; his mother, Norma Burwinkel; two siblings, Bill Burwinkel and JoAnn (Jerry) Brausch; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John; one brother, Louie Burwinkel; and his sister-in-law, Vicki Burwinkel. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5 p.m. until the time of the Masonic Services at 7:45 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, Ohio, on Thursday at 11 a.m. with burial following in St. Aloysius Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

