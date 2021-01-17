BURY, Janet L.



88, of Springfield, passed away January 15, 2021, in Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 3, 1932, in Urbana, Illinois, the daughter of Elmer and



Hazel (Klingelhoffer) Green.



Janet was a graduate of The University of Illinois. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was also passionate about her animals and she took care of any animal that graced her doorstep. As a sporting mother, she was an enthusiastic supporter of all her children especially at sporting events where she always made her presence known. Survivors include five children and spouses, Beth & Tony Grauman, Alan & Sue Bury, Dana Fulk, Dona & Andy Behr and Patrick & Melissa Bury; 13 grandchildren,



Olivia, Abby, David, Alex, Michael, Lewis, Natalie, Wade,



Emily, Lydia, Meredith, Meghan and Mitchell; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale in 2019, a sister,



Elizabeth Gille and her beloved dog, Luther. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League, 701 Basswood Dr., Springfield, Ohio 45504. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

