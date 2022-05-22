Buscemi, Jean

BUSCEMI (Mullin),



Jean Colleen



While Jean Colleen (Mullin) Buscemi lived a long life, she never shared her age, so we won't either. She passed peacefully in the early hours of May 15th, 2022, following a brief stay in hospice care at Mercy Hospital after spending her



final half year with the fine residents and caretakers of Oakwood Village. She is preceded in death by parents Thomas and Helen (Griffin) Mullin and siblings Maryann, Thomas, Kay and Sally and survived by



husband Dr. William I. Buscemi of Oakwood Village, daughter Sarah Buscemi Gray of Springfield (and her children Brandi, Dominic, Aaron and Dina and late husband Eric), son Robert Buscemi (and wife Janet T. Planet) of Los Angeles, brother John (and wife Mary Jane) Mullin of Columbus, brother-in-law Thomas (and wife Judith) Buscemi of West Jefferson and countless adoring friends and relatives. Colleen's earliest years were spent on Lincoln Road in Grandview, where from K-12 she was endured by the nuns of Our Lady of Victory Academy. She then married Bill and remained his loving wife for over six decades. She was a member of Wittenberg Women during Bill's long tenure as a political science professor there. Colleen was universally beloved with a notoriously sly and rowdy wit, always with a twinkle in her blue Irish eyes, with innumerable friends from all walks of life. She was a fierce patriot and friend of the people, big on the flag and democracy, working the polls most Election Days where she warmly greeted neighbors of every political stripe. She fought for fair play, inclusion and the underdog; disliked bullies, bigots and sore losers;



believed in women's rights, civil rights, the franchise and the public square (she and Bill subscribed to and were known to write letters to the editor of the Springfield News-Sun and its predecessors for half a century); was once named Clark County Democrat of the Year; and proudly served as a delegate to Democratic National Conventions for Gary Hart's Presidential bid in 1984 and Al Gore's in 2000. Colleen was an active volunteer, most recently for the Nearly New Shop, which supports Springfield's needy through the Young Woman's Mission. A legendary prankster with a giant heart, Colleen was always quick to laugh and cry. Join family and friends to do just that on June 4 (Saturday) from 1 to 4pm on the ground floor of the Courtyard by Marriott Springfield Downtown, where she pre-requested you dress colorfully and bright, as she was a great lover of fashion, theater and the arts. Her ashes will be spread in Springfield, at Indian and Buckeye Lakes and in



Sarasota, Florida. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Nearly New Shop, the ACLU, the World Wildlife Fund or Planned Parenthood.

