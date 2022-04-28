BUSCH, Dorothy

BUSCH (Holcomb),



Dorothy Irene



Age 94, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center after a short illness. Irene was born on May 24, 1927, to the late Harrison and Jennie Holcomb. She loved playing tennis at Quail Run, golf at Sugar Valley Golf Club, and bridge at the American Legion Hall with her many lady friends. Irene supported The Reds, OSU, Dayton Dragons, and had season tickets for U.D. basketball for 67 years. She made several trips to Kettering's sister cities of Steyr, Austria and Kettering, England, and twice to Hawaii with the UD Flyers. Irene was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest, Edward, Porter, Roy, and David; sister, Sally; and twin sister, Wavelene. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Gerald E. Busch; sons, Dr. Gary D. (Susan) Busch, Dr. Keith R. Busch; daughter, Kathy D. (Carl) Swanberg; grandsons, Gregory, Michael and Steven Swanberg; and 5 great-grandchildren. Family will greet friends 5-7PM on Friday, April 29 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD., KETTERING. Funeral services will be held 11AM on Saturday, April 30 at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Kent Berghuis officiating. Irene will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery in Kettering. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

