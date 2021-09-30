BUSH, Beverly R.



Age 100, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was born on August 28, 1921, in Springfield, Ohio, raised in Westfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Oliver and Marion (Estes) Plimpton.



Beverly was married for 60 years to the late Everett Bush who was a professor of Geography at Wittenberg University. She was a member of the High St. Methodist Church, loved traveling and loved music. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Beverly will be laid to rest at Pine Hill Cemetery in Westfield, Massachusetts in the Bush family plot.




